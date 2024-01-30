Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $34.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

