Wells Fargo & Company Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $705.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $705.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Trading Up 0.1 %

KLAC opened at $600.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

