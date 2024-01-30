DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $77.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.78.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
NYSE DD opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
