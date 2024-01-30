DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $77.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.78.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

