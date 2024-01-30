HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $560.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC
HSBC Trading Up 0.1 %
HSBC opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.