HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $560.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get HSBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 24.5% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 42,726.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 85,453 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 7.6% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.