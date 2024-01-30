Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $26.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,653,000 after buying an additional 416,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.55. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

