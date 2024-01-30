Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $315.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.58 and its 200 day moving average is $247.14. Visa has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $275.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

