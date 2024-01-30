Brinker International (EAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY24 guidance at $3.35-3.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $3.35-$3.65 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EAT opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brinker International by 30.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

