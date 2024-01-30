Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.79.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $127.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $130.97.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
