Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 1,463

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,463 ($18.60).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.43) to GBX 820 ($10.42) in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.98) to GBX 1,510 ($19.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($16.97) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

LON ENT opened at GBX 980.60 ($12.47) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 919.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,032.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,181.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,588.50 ($20.19).

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.28) per share, for a total transaction of £72,810 ($92,562.93). In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 15,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.91) per share, with a total value of £145,534.84 ($185,017.59). Also, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.28) per share, for a total transaction of £72,810 ($92,562.93). Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

