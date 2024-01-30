Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $40.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $221,160 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.