Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Motco boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

