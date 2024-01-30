Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Endava by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. Endava has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

