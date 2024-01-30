Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target at $61.73

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,667 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

