Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.70.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.