Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

