First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Stephens

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 267,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

