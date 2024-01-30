Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stephens

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 300,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 738,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,677 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 736,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

