PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.29.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTCT opened at $28.16 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,797. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,058 shares of company stock worth $774,677 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,465,000 after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,058,000 after buying an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after buying an additional 2,914,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after buying an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

