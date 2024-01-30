Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OBK has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of OBK stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $989.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $39.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

