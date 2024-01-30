Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $10.76 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $619.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 186,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

