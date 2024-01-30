Wedbush Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

