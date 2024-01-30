Truist Financial Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.48.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.