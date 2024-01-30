Navient (NAVI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,330 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navient by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 70,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 607,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

