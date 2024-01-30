Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Several analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 17.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

