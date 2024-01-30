MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $405.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $429.50.

Shares of MDB opened at $420.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $57,223,711. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

