Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $21.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $28.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

