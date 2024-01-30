Hess (HES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.
Hess Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Hess stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.21.
Hess Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hess
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
