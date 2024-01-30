Hess (HES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.

Hess Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.21.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Hess

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.