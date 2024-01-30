Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.35. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

