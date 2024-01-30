The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $718.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $510.00 to $718.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on URI. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $647.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $541.46 and a 200-day moving average of $482.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $658.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

