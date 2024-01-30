Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $251.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

