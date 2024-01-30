StockNews.com Downgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 175,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,285 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

