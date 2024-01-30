Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EDUC opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $13.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.09. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

