Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 956.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 381,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 577.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 114,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.