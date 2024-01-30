Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.72.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.87 million for the quarter.
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
