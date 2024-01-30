Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,658.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $803,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.