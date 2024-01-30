Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
