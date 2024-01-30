Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $415.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $507.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $520.25.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $365.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. Humana has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

