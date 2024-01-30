Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. Analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.