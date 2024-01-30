Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.48 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $155,442.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,399 shares of company stock worth $389,660. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.