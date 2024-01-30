NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEE. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.