Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OLN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.87.

Olin Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Olin

Shares of Olin stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Olin by 76.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

