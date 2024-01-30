Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.67.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average is $155.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.