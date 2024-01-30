Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $237.00 at Susquehanna

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

PXD stock opened at $230.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.97 and a 200-day moving average of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.