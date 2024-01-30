Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

