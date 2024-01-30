Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
