McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKC. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $4,353,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

