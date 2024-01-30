Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NVO opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $109.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,359,000 after buying an additional 3,377,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

