Head to Head Review: Harbor Diversified (HRBR) and Its Competitors

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.83% 55.05% 3.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.33 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.42 billion -$32.95 million 0.28

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Harbor Diversified’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s rivals have a beta of 2.25, meaning that their average share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Harbor Diversified and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 707 2199 3323 189 2.47

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 27.14%. Given Harbor Diversified’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Harbor Diversified rivals beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

