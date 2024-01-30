Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) versus CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.46% -25.17% -0.49% CoreCivic 3.49% 4.64% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clipper Realty and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $129.75 million 0.63 -$4.76 million ($0.46) -11.11 CoreCivic $1.85 billion 0.92 $122.32 million $0.57 26.11

Analyst Ratings

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCivic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clipper Realty and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clipper Realty currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.91%. CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Clipper Realty on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 44 correctional and detention facilities, 23 residential reentry centers, and 8 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

