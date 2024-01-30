Analyzing Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprout Social and Smith Micro Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $253.83 million 14.59 -$50.24 million ($1.06) -62.40 Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.25 -$29.28 million ($0.42) -2.00

Smith Micro Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 0 1 9 0 2.90 Smith Micro Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sprout Social and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sprout Social presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 309.23%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Sprout Social.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -18.82% -37.44% -16.38% Smith Micro Software -58.82% -16.33% -12.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sprout Social shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sprout Social has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Sprout Social on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, social commerce, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales, and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that offers on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

