PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) versus IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Financial Comparison

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and PSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million 0.19 -$750,000.00 ($0.38) -1.29 PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

Profitability

PSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

This table compares IDW Media and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -17.42% -25.73% -20.18% PSQ N/A N/A -13.14%

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDW Media and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

PSQ has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than IDW Media.

Summary

PSQ beats IDW Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

