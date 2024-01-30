DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

eXp World Trading Up 3.6 %

EXPI stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.48 and a beta of 2.47. eXp World has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at eXp World

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at $37,126,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 5.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in eXp World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in eXp World by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

