NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
