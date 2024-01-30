NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

